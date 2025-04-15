The Llanwrtyd Wheels e-bike project was officially launched at Dolwen Field in Llanwrtyd Wells on Saturday, April 12

During the day, a steady stream of people arrived to try out the Scott Mountain bikes and Jorvik Trikes.

Riders had great fun trying to master the handling of the trikes.

The e-bike project has been set up to provide active travel opportunities for residents and visitors.

The electric bikes will enable people to explore our beautiful, but hilly environment.

Seven Scott Mountain bikes are catering for all sizes, and there are two Jorvik Trikes for hire.

People can book the bikes online at www.llanwrtydwheels.com or at the Neuadd Arms at the town square in Llanwrtyd.

Meanwhile, Becky Keeble Payne, Head Gardener at Llysdinam near Newbridge on Wye will be describing her favourite plants in Victoria Hall, Llanwrtyd on Thursday, April 24 at 7pm. Admission is £2 to non members and £1 to Gardening Club Members, all welcome, refreshments included.

Evolving from the 1850's with a walled kitchen garden and beautifully planted grounds surrounding Llysdinam Hall, it has been in continuous use by the same family for 150 years. The 20 acre garden is romantic and naturalist in style and can be visited by appointment and on National Garden Scheme open days.

Small Things Like These will be shown at a film night in Victoria Hall on Sunday, April 27 at 7.30pm

In 1985 devoted father Bill Furlong discovers disturbing secrets kept by the local convent and uncovers shocking truths of his own.

Staring Cillian Murphy, Eileen Welsh and Emily Watson.

Admission is £3.50 per person and a bar will be available.