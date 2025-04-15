'It’s been a rollercoaster': Popular bike shop in Telford announces shock closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Owners of the Bike-Tek in Hadley Business Park, Telford, are bidding the business and their customers a farewell as they shut shop permanently.

The closure was announced via the brand’s official social media channels, in which the owners said working in the industry and having a love for riding “can take its toll”.

They also thanked customers for their support over the last few years - and supporting a “small business in a massive pond”.

Bike Tek in Hadley, Telford, is now shut. Photo: Bike Tek/Google

The full Facebook post said: “It is with a heavy heart to say good bye.

“Unfortunately we are closing permanently.

“We have had such an amazing time helping you all get back out there on the trails or road and making friends and memories.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride and emotions.

"We would like to thank you all for choosing us as such a small business in a massive pond. For that we are truly grateful.

“It hasn’t been easy sometimes and trying to work in the industry and have the love for riding can take its toll.

“But everyone keep riding and keep smiling. Stay safe.”

Bike-Tek, which offered everything from friendly advice to bike fittings and custom builds as well as clothes and accessories, is now listed as permanently closed on Google.

It boasted an impressive five star rating from 94 Google reviews, too.

Customers of the brand said they were “gutted” to hear the business was shutting its doors on the Facebook post.

One commenter said: “Really sorry to read this guys. Kev, Jon, you have done a fantastic job and should be proud [of] your work and of the fantastic reputation you built in our area.

“Thank you so much for getting me out of a hole more than once. I wish you both all the very best in whatever you both do next.”

Another customer said: “Gutted. You’re such a great team and service, it’ll be a huge loss to so many…but I hope it means you can ride more and worry less.”

Find out more information about Bike-Tek via the official website and social media channels.