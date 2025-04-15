How Bridgnorth celebrated Victory in Europe 80 years ago

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

May 8, 2025 marks 80 years since VE Day (Victory in Europe) was declared.

Local historian and author Clive Gwilt has detailed just how Bridgnorth, which had been hit by a dozen bombs during the war, celebrated the end of the conflict back in 1945 in a new book.

Bridgnorth celebrating VE Day in 1945

In his 'Victory in Europe and Victory Over Japan in Bridgnorth' Mr Gwilt explains the feelings at the end of the war in the town.

He said: “Bridgnorth had 275 bomb alerts during the war and in August 1940 twelve bombs hit the area killing two women in Cliff Cottages and Church Street. However, by the end of 1944 in Europe thoughts turned from war to celebrating the return to peace.”

He said the Bridgnorth Town Council met to discuss suitable arrangements for VE Day.

Bridgnorth celebrating VE Day in 1945

“Celebrations were deliberately low key as the war was not completely over and many families had lost loved ones,” said Mr Gwilt, adding that £100 was allocated to be spent on celebrations donated by the Town Councillors.

Bridgnorth celebrating VE Day in 1945

He added: “On Tuesday May 8 – VE Day - union jacks and illuminations appeared in the High Street and a bonfire was lit on Panpudding Hill. Bellringers pealed the church bells as Winston Churchill gave his Victory Speech on speakers supplied by Bridgnorth’s RGD Company in the High Street, and again later in the evening, for services at the parish churches.

“The Town Band under Mr Terry E. Briggs played at both High Town for two hours and Low Town, and locals danced to their music.”

Mr Gwilt added that further events took place throughout the days, weeks and months following VE Day, including VJ Day, when World War II was finally declared over.

Mr Gwilt's book to mark the end of the Second World War in Bridgnorth is available at £4 from Urban Angel in the town centre, Bridgnorth Library as well as Violets Café. It can also be ordered direct from the author: clive.gwilt@sky.com