Gigantic £1,000 Easter gift card giveaway at renowned Merry Hill store with free coffee and loads more

Harvey Norman is inviting savvy shoppers and families alike to hop into the long Easter bank holiday weekend with a high-energy in-store event like no other.

On Good Friday (April 18) and Easter Saturday (April 19), the flagship Merry Hill department store will be celebrating the holidays with £1,000 worth of Golden Egg gift cards hidden around the store – and that’s just the beginning.

In partnership with Sage Appliances, shoppers can also enjoy complimentary barista-quality coffee throughout the weekend while they explore, giving everyone a caffeine boost in their hunt for hidden treasure.

Golden Egg Gift Card Giveaway

Each day, 25 Golden Eggs will be hidden throughout the store. Crack one open to reveal a surprise gift card worth £10, £20 or £50. There’s no purchase required – just bring your best hunting skills, a sharp eye, and a sense of adventure.

“From inside an AirFryer to underneath a bedframe, these eggs could be anywhere,” says UK Marketing Lead, Mark Dennis. “We want to reward our shoppers with a fun, feel-good experience that’s memorable for the whole family.”

To keep spirits high and energy levels even higher, Sage will be serving free, freshly brewed coffee throughout the weekend – showcasing their premium home coffee machines in action. Whether you're after a creamy flat white or a bold espresso, it’s the perfect perk while you explore the store.

How Harvey Norman made waves at Merry Hill

Launched in late 2024, Harvey Norman’s Merry Hill flagship store has quickly made waves with its unique proposition: a one-stop-shop offering premium furniture, stylish bedding, cutting edge electricals, and the latest in computing and tech – all under one roof.

Unlike traditional department stores, Harvey Norman is hands-on, inviting customers to touch, test, sit, sip, and explore every inch of the showroom. With expert advice, flexible finance options, and everyday great value, it's the perfect blend of experience and affordability.

Whether you're planning a home refresh or simply looking to enjoy the Easter break with the family, Harvey Norman Merry Hill is the place to be this weekend.

The Harvey Norman Easter Extravaganza sale

The fun doesn’t stop at golden eggs – Harvey Norman has also launched its Easter Extravaganza sale from now until Easter Bank Holiday Monday (April 21) with massive savings across furniture, bedding, electrical, technology, and home appliances.

Here’s what’s in store:

10% Back in Bonus Gift Cards – Spend £250 or more in a single transaction and receive a Harvey Norman Bonus Gift Card worth 10% of your purchase value.

Buy Any Mattress for the Price of a Single – In the Bedding department, take home a Double, King or Super King mattress from selected ranges and only pay the price of a Single. A dreamy deal you won’t want to sleep on!

Unmissable Deals on Furniture, Tech & Appliances – From stylish sofas and statement dining to the latest in smart tech and energy-efficient appliances, there’s a deal for everyone this Easter.

Come for the Eggs, Stay for the Experience

Harvey Norman is more than just a store – it’s a destination. So whether you’re on the hunt for a golden egg, a comfy new sofa, or just a stellar cup of coffee, pop in and make your Easter one to remember.

