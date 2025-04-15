'Eggs-pert conveyancing' - Telford solicitors bring smiles through humorous Easter billboard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The team at Fodens Solicitors, based on Lawley Drive off the Ketley Dingle Interchange, has come up with another seasonal advertising board to add a bit of fun to their work and provide residents and clients with a laugh.

The firm has played on its specialism in all things property with the billboard featuring two chickens talking to one another saying "Eggs-pert conveyancing" and "no yolk".

Fodens Solicitors in Telford Easter billboard

Founder and director, Steven Foden came up with the idea and tasks staff to come up with a light-hearted joke.

He was proud to be behind the Easter billboard himself which he said took around just two-minutes to come up with.

The solicitors firm produces a new billboard for the likes of Christmas and other seasonal events, and produced one for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in 2023.

And, their humorous Valentine's Day billboard captured the hearts of the region just two months ago.

Fodens Solicitors Valentine's Day billboard this year.

Asked how quickly they got thinking about the Easter billboard after their Valentine's showing, Director Sophie Price said: "Pretty quickly, it was almost in the pipeline straight away. Steven Foden is the mastermind behind the billboard and there were Easter-themed messages flying around the team, but this one was kept secret before it went live on the board."

"It has proved popular, we have had feedback on the billboard already. It again is about trying to show a light-hearted approach to what can be a dry subject. The core of our business is around conveyancing work that we do, so this is a stressful situation and we wanted to make it a bit more light-hearted.

Fodens Solicitors in Telford.

"We have had a few emails in from contacts and clients who have had a smile about it, people have then come into reception and had a smile too which is quite nice."

The firm's next billboard remains a mystery for now and residents and clients have been told to "watch this space".

But, anyone who would like to make any "polite" suggestions for future billboards can do so by contacting Fodens Solicitors via email: hello@fodens.co.uk