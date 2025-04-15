Builth Wells Town Council Leads the Way as First Local Authority to Join Breastfeeding Friendly Scheme

Town clerk Louise Hammond told councillors about the achievement at the latest meeting.

She said: “This important step demonstrates our commitment to supporting families and creating welcoming spaces for parents across all our sites.

“No mother will be turned away from breastfeeding her child in any of our facilities. By participating in this scheme, we’re ensuring that parents feel confident and supported when feeding their baby—anytime, anywhere.

“As part of this initiative, Builth Wells Town Council’s venues will also be listed on a national website, helping families easily identify safe, inclusive spaces to breastfeed while out and about.

“More information about the scheme and how it will be rolled out across our locations will be shared soon. For now, we’re proud to lead by example and set a precedent for others to follow.

“We're excited to be the first—and we won’t be the last.”

Members agreed that the move to join the Breastfeeding Friendly Scheme is a good thing.