Watch: Friends prepare for fancy dress charity walk between West Midlands football grounds

Last year, keen runner Dana Power from Bridgnorth, who has completed more than 15 marathons dressed as Puff the Dragon, took on Snowdon with his mates to raise funds for local causes.

After great success, the group have now set themselves a new challenge of walking between football stadiums in the region to raise money for the Stroke Association.

However, to add some extra fun to the challenge, the group will dress as characters such as Mr. Blobby, Donald Duck, Sylvester, Batman, Mickey and Minnie Mouse.