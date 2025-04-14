A heavy metal tribute band will be playing all AC/DC’s hits at a Llandrindod Wells venue

Having spent the last several years touring the UK and Europe, AC/DC UK have established themselves as one of the finest tribute acts around.

They will be playing at the Pavilion Mid Wales on Friday, May 9 at 8pm with doors open at 7.30pm.

AC/DC UK put on a show that will blow you away!

Covering songs from both eras of AC/DC faithfully, the band features both Bon Scott, and Brian Johnson performances.

Covering every era from 1976's High Voltage, up to 2008's Black Ice, you will hear all the hits!

From Thunderstruck to Back In Black, Highway to Hell to Dirty Deeds, and every other classic track that launched AC/DC to legendary status.

AC/DC UK will be supported by Out of Order, a rock band from Llandrindod Wells and area, covering popular rock tunes, pop tunes in a rock style. Party Rock at its best !

Tickets are £19.80 excluding any delivery charge and the gig is open to all ages

To book tickets visit www.pavilionmidwales.org.uk/live and for more information call 01597 258118 or email info@pavilionmidwales.org.uk0oor