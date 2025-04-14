There will be a sunrise walk in Kington on Easter Sunday morning

Everyone is invited to go along and celebrate the risen Lord with a walk to the top of Hergest Ridge on Sunday, April 20.

Those who would like to take part should meet at the top gate at the top end of Ridgebourne at 5.15am, ready to set off from the gate at 5.20pm.

Walkers expect to arrive at the monkey puzzle trees at 6am and then sunrise will take place at 6.03am.

The walk will be very informal and people are free to take along a flask and a hot cross bun.

Anyone is also welcome to read a verse, a prayer or sing.