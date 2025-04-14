Restoration of former Oswestry railway station building unveiled as removal of scaffolding begins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cambrian Station Building in Oswestry has been scaffolded and fenced off from the public since it was damaged by storms in 2022 - leaving the roof tiles and some of the building’s signature roof corbels in a precarious state.

For the last year, the scaffolding has enabled essential and extensive repairs to take place, which has included restoring the building's exterior to prevent falling masonry, removing dangerous asbestos tiles and replacing them with Welsh slate, and giving the windows and doors a fresh coat in paint the colours of the Cambrian Railway.

The work has also included installing nesting boxes for swifts under the eaves as well as bat roosting tiles along the roof.

The Cambrian Station Building, a Grade 2 listed property belonging to Shropshire Council, boasts a rich history that stretches back to the mid-1860s.

The new roof and restored corbels will soon be visible to all. Photo: Shropshire Council

Once serving as the local railway station and the Cambrian Railway headquarters, it was key in connecting Oswestry and North Wales.

Though still used seasonally by the Cambrian Heritage Railway, the building now needs major investment to stay safe and functional.

Further structural work is required to the interior of the building which is being planned for 2025 subject to further grant funding being available.

In the meantime, the Cambrian Heritage Railways will be starting their summer programme at Easter.

Scaffolding has surrounded the Cambrian Railway Building in Oswestry since 2022

Peter Gilbertson, Shropshire Council’s senior project management officer, said: “We’re so pleased that the scaffolding is finally coming down, and in time for Easter.

“This building holds significant cultural value for our community, and these essential repairs ensure it remains safe and usable for future generations.

“Since taking on the ownership of the building in 2023 lots of progress has been made. Whilst the scaffolding was in place we made some of the more fragile parts of the building safe, while retaining and reinstating its historic features where necessary.

“If you’re in and around Oswestry over the Easter break, please go and take a look. It really is a beautiful building and we’re proud to be involved in securing its future.”

To find out what’s going on at the Cambrian Station Building over Easter, people can visit: cambrianrailways.com