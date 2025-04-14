Possibility of Shropshire fires linked to garden waste charges ‘on the radar’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Service chiefs meeting this week were told that when recycling centres were closed during covid they saw an increase in blazes attended when people were not able to take their garden clippings to the tips.

This summer will be the first since Shopshire Council introduced its £56 annual “subscription” for garden waste.

Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

On April 1, Shropshire Council said 75,000 households have subscribed to the garden waste service – more than half of all eligible properties.

Telford Councillor Paul Davis (Labour, Haygate & Park) asked fire chiefs at the Standards Audit and Performance Committee on Thursday (April 10) whether they could see an increase in garden fires following the Conservative-run council’s charging move.

Simon Hardiman, Chief Fire Officer, said it was a “great question” and that the subject is “on our radar”.

He said during Covid “we did see a slight increase in garden fires” when people were at home.

He added: “I would not be surprised if we saw the same again.”

Paul Davis

Scott Hurford, the service’s Area Manager Transformation & Collaboration, said there is also a “potential for an increase in flytipping” and a “chance of an increase” in deliberate fires on discarded garden waste.

The meeting was told that the fire service monitors council issue reporting apps to get a heads up on possible issues.