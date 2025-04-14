New Plans for Powys Day Opportunities

Developed from the findings of robust and well-attended engagement sessions, the new model will focus on community inclusion, increasing independence, and supporting people to live their lives, their way.

Day opportunities support people to live as independently as possible in the community, using a variety of buildings and community-based support.

Cabinet Member for a Caring Powys, Councillor Sian Cox said: “Our vision is for a day opportunities model that supports people to live healthy and rewarding lives, as valued members of their communities and society, able to participate in what matters to them; and which supports unpaid carers to do the same.

“Key to our new model is people being able to maximise their personal wellbeing in ways that work for them as individuals, choosing from a wide range of social, work and leisure opportunities, using and building on the strengths they already have, with a focus on encouraging health and independent living; and with consistent, reliable, worry-free respite for carers.”

Day opportunities in Powys are delivered through a mix of statutory services and commissioned third sector support, currently utilising building-based services, a variety of community activities such as lunch clubs, activity-based clubs and local third sector opportunities.

Under the new Powys model, everyone currently receiving a day opportunity will continue to receive one, whether through a traditional service, supported living, direct payment or other method. The new model will deliver increased capacity in key areas and provide a more flexible and sustainable approach to supporting people to meet the outcomes that are important to them.

The proposed model focuses on three tiers; Preventative Support, Personalised Support, and Specialist Services, recognising that individuals benefiting from day opportunities will have various levels of need, and that this might change over time as people's needs increase due to age or illness, or as they gain independence.

Some people require a brief period of support to realise their aspirations, whereas others may need longer term specialist intensive support.

The proposed new model will be considered by the council’s Health and Care Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday, April 16 and will be the subject of public engagement before implementation.