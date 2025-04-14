Man, 22, in court accused of peddling crack cocaine and heroin in Telford
A man has appeared in court accused of supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Telford.
Shaun Preece, aged 22, made no pleas at Telford Magistrates Court to two charges of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
District Judge Ian Barnes committed the case to Shrewsbury Crown Court, where Preece, of The Bungalows, Church Stretton, is next due to appear on May 6. Preece was granted bail in the meantime.