Man, 22, in court accused of peddling crack cocaine and heroin in Telford

Shaun Preece, aged 22, made no pleas at Telford Magistrates Court to two charges of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

District Judge Ian Barnes committed the case to Shrewsbury Crown Court, where Preece, of The Bungalows, Church Stretton, is next due to appear on May 6. Preece was granted bail in the meantime.