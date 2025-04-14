Large plot of land with stables hits the market with low guide price

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Land at Wilcott Marsh in Nesscliffe has been listed for £55,000 with Carter Jonas Rural.

The land is located approximately a mile to the south of Nesscliffe and is accessed via a minor road between Nesscliffe Training Camp and the hamlet of Wilcott Marsh.

New stables at the land At Wilcott Marsh near Nesscliffe. Picture: Rightmove/Carter Jonas Rural.

The listing says the property is "ideally situated in a desirable rural location".

The land extends to approximately 1.65 acres in total and is described as "well-drained productive grassland, conveniently split into grazing paddocks, allowing easy grass management".

Boundaries are described as "very well-maintained" and comprise predominantly mature hedges, post and rail fences and electric fencing.

The land is approximately 1.65 acres in size. Picture: Rightmove/Carter Jonas Rural.

A timber stable block has recently been constructed to a high standard and offers two stable boxes with boarded walls, two shelter boxes, a secure tack room and a feed store.

Moreover, the listing adds that a lean-to offers a "generous amount" of hay and straw storage.

