Large plot of land with stables hits the market with low guide price

A large plot of land with a stable block near Shrewsbury has hit the market with a low guide price.

By Luke Powell
Published

Land at Wilcott Marsh in Nesscliffe has been listed for £55,000 with Carter Jonas Rural.

The land is located approximately a mile to the south of Nesscliffe and is accessed via a minor road between Nesscliffe Training Camp and the hamlet of Wilcott Marsh. 

New stables at the land At Wilcott Marsh near Nesscliffe. Picture: Rightmove/Carter Jonas Rural.
The listing says the property is "ideally situated in a desirable rural location".

The land extends to approximately 1.65 acres in total and is described as "well-drained productive grassland, conveniently split into grazing paddocks, allowing easy grass management". 

Boundaries are described as "very well-maintained" and comprise predominantly mature hedges, post and rail fences and electric fencing.

The land is approximately 1.65 acres in size. Picture: Rightmove/Carter Jonas Rural.
A timber stable block has recently been constructed to a high standard and offers two stable boxes with boarded walls, two shelter boxes, a secure tack room and a feed store. 

Moreover, the listing adds that a lean-to offers a "generous amount" of hay and straw storage.

Further information can be found on Rightmove

