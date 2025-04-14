A tourism office which has helped visitors to Kington for over 30 years is looking for new members

The independent tourist information office has been in the town for over 30 years after it was first started by Mr. Richard, Mrs. Ros Banks and Mrs. Audrey Cresswell.

It was established when it was one of the only ways for visitors to find out what Kington and the surrounding area had to offer.

Now the centre is facing changes at the end of the 2025 season.

Four committee members are resigning after many years of service, this includes the Treasurer and Secretary.

Anyone who would be interested in joining the TIC and would like to know more about these roles please contact Margaret Pengelly at alpini@hotmail.co.uk or 07call 881 564668 .

The centre is currently open from March until the end of October