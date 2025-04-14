Inside the Telford school where 'everyone shines' and that has reasons to celebrate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

That is the main goal for the primary school in Ketley Bank, Telford that has undergone a major transformation in recent years.

In 2022, the school changed its name to Lantern Academy which relates to the mining heritage and history of the region and embodies its aim of being a 'beacon of the community'.

Moreover, the school joined the Learning Community Trust which saw the arrival of new headteacher Mrs Skidmore and staff.

Nearly £1 million has been spent to develop and improve the apperance of Lantern Academy. Headteacher: Michelle Skidmore.

Nearly £1 million has been spent on developing and improving the school's appearance and infrastructure while the school has also seen the rollout of a new curriculum, focused on children becoming good citizens and community advocates.

The school prides itself on connecting with the community and welcomes parents and carers to their unique 'family learning' sessions where they work with children and support their development across the curriculum and enjoy hands-on learning activities.

The school welcomes parents and carers to 'family learning'. Pupils: Zaid, Lyla, Grace, Poppy, Kourtney, Elsa-Mai and Bella are pictured.

Children enjoy expansive grounds, modern play equipment and a first-class forest school. Pupils are encouraged to be active and enjoy playing sport and representing their school.

Pupils were also keen to boast of their extra learning activities and trips to places such as Shrewsbury Prison.

The school boasts several SEND hubs where children who require extra support are provided with exceptional one-to-one teaching and receive all the help they require.

Pupils benefit from dedicated SEND rooms. In picture: Tina Houlston and Kirsty Coulbeck with Nabi and Emilian.

And, this was one of many aspects of the school that was praised by Ofsted inspectors after a recent visit.

Lantern Academy recently celebrated its best ever Ofsted inspection. The primary school was described as "happy and welcoming" by inspectors who spent two days at the Yates Way site last month.

And, they highlighted significant and rapid improvements which had been achieved through the dedication of staff and strong support from the school trust.

Lantern Academy is celebrating its best ever Ofsted report. Picture: Russell Davies Photography.

The school's early years provision was graded as 'outstanding', and inside the early years are little ones enjoy a wonderful classroom and outdoor space where everything is wooden and recycled.

Headteacher Mrs Skidmore is extremely proud of the school's Ofsted report and the progress that has been made since she first stepped into the building.

"I am absolutely delighted," she said. "We have a great team here and every single member of staff has put so much hard work in to get the results that we did.

Playground fun for Tyler, Theo and Eliana from years 5 and 6.

"The children always come first at our school, they are what make it what it is.

"Family learning is something that we have been working to establish for a while. We are now on our second family learning course, the first was health food cooking where families had a meal to take home at the end of it, but this one now revolves around arts and crafts. The children get to spend some times with their family through this.

"We have a high percentage of children who are on our special needs register, 37 per cent of our children are on the special needs register. We also have six per cent of our children who have a educational healthcare plan which means that they need something a bit different to a normal mainstream classroom. So, we have developed two SEND hubs that really support their needs and utilise the staff's amazing skills.

Early Years pupils Spencer, Emilie, Tommy, Bonnie and Roman.

"The trust have spent almost £1 million on updating the building and we have developed our own curriculum.

"We have a big connection with the community. For me it is all about making sure that our community gets what they need. We have an excellent relationships with our parents and the wider community such as the parish council."