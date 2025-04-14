Firefighters rescue casualty on stretcher after 5m embankment fall in Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crews used a scoop stretcher to bring the casualty to safety after the fall at Dingle View, Bridgnorth yesterday (April 13).

Paramedics were also on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 3.12pm on Sunday, April 13, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as ‘urgent’ in Bridgnorth .

“One person rescued from 5m down embankment using a scoop stretcher.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Bridgnorth and Wellington, and an operations officer was also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.