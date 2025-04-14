Car crashed into safety barrier on busy Telford road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision happened on the B4373 Castlefields Way yesterday (April 14, 2025) at around 6.50pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “On Sunday, April 13, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford involving one car in collision with a safety barrier.

“Crews relocated relocated vehicle to the side of the road and made it electrically safe. Crews made the scene safe until police arrived.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central station.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.