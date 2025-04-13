We visited the Bridgnorth pub full of vintage charm that pulls the perfect pint for avid trainspotters and locals alike

We paid a visit to the beloved Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth - a pub that offers cold pints, brilliant snacks and fantastic views - no wonder so many people keep on coming back.

Pubs offer a range of great things to our lovely communities, from great drinks, tasty foods and pleasant conversation, however, one thing at the Railwayman's Arms that encourages customers to return is the heritage locomotives that run right by.

The Railwayman's Arms sits on the Severn Valley Railway line in Hollybush Lane so it isn't your regular town centre local. Thousands of people travel from all over the country to have a drink in this brilliant pub.

Originally opened as a refreshment room in 1861, The Railwayman's Arms has been serving drinks to weary travellers for more than 100 years.

The pub sits on Platform One of the Severn Valley Railway Station and features a comfortable relaxed feel that is approachable for even the most non-pub inclined traveller.

Now I must admit, I'm not really a pubgoer, but I adored the Railwayman's Arms.

Its interior features a mixture of train memorabilia, comfortable seating, a warming fireplace, and some of the loveliest people I have ever met.

Samantha Hayward, manager at the Railwayman's Arms, has been working the bar for more than 14 years, and she thinks it's the surroundings that keep customers returning.

She said: "The Railwayman's Arms is amazing. We have a really good local trade here and everyone is fantastic. We have our mainstay of regulars who come here every day to have a drink and watch the trains.

"It's really unique. We have a beer garden right on the platform, lots of unique trains that pass through and it's a genuinely very friendly place. It's a great place for a drink."

The pub stocks a selection of eight local beers on tap, with a range of ciders, soft drinks and tea and coffee, enough for everyone's tastes.

Samantha said: "The most popular at the moment is the Town Crier, that is what most people are ordering. But we also have a selection of beers from Bewedly which people love as well.

"We always make sure we have a selection of eight beers on, and then we also stock lovely cider too."

The Railwayman's Arms embraces its extraordinarily long history, framing paintings, pictures and memorabilia all around for people to glance at between sips.

Anthony Booth and Alan Thwaites, both daily regulars at the pub, have been drinking at the Railwayman's Arms since 1975, they said they keep coming back because 'it's 'our' local'.

Alan said: "I've actually been drinking in here since 75, Anthony has been drinking here longer than me. We keep coming back because it's our local.

"It has some of the best views in town, the staff are lovely, and it's a place where everyone here congregates. It's really great."

Sitting in the beer garden with a coffee in hand and pork scratchings in reach, I couldn't have felt more at ease just idly watching the vintage steam engines pass by. It was perfect.

Sadly, as with many a train traveller, my departure time eventually came, however, on the way out I managed to talk to Chris Wilde, from Wednesfield, who travels to drink in the pub at least once a month.

He said: "It's a brilliant place. I love it here. It drink in here at least once or twice a month. It's just a lovely place.

"They have really good beers and it has a lot of history. You can watch the trains go by. It has so much character. It's really quite a unique place."

So there you have it, the Railwayman's Arms, a great place for a drink and a bit of trainspotting, a truly lovely local.