On your marks, get set, go! More than 1,500 Shropshire primary school children complete half marathon challenge

Yesterday (April 12), saw pupils complete the highly anticipated final leg of the Shropshire Primary Schools Half Marathon.

Thousands of parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters lined up to shout their support as youngsters from four up to 11-years-old finished the event.

Hundreds of children from different year groups took part in the event, running 1.1 miles in two laps at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury on Saturday morning.

Hugo Powis 5, Theo Marshall 5 and Sophia Munro 5 from St Mary’s School in Shawbury.

The run was the culmination of months of work for the youngsters, who have been completing a mile a week at their schools - with yesterday's leg finishing off the total half marathon distance.

School children were given the full marathon running a fully marshalled course with race bibs.

More than 1,500 youngsters took part.

Runners were cheered on by their friends and relatives as they crossed the finish line wearing their half marathon T-shirts and they were presented with their medals.