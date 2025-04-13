Jailed: Telford man was caught holding hands with woman he assaulted despite court order banning him from seeing her
A man who was banned from seeing his ex after assaulting her has been handed a prison sentence after he was spotted holding hands with her.
Kevin Stimson, aged 55, was seen on CCTV at the Premier store in Dale Acre Way, Hollinswood, Telford on September 20 last year.
They were seen together again the next day in Malvern, Worcestershire.