Hefty fine and road ban for motorist caught with cocaine in his system on busy A41 near Market Drayton
A motorist caught with cocaine in his system on the busy A41 has been handed a road ban and a hefty fine.
Daniel Parker, aged 26, drove a Vauxhall Astra between the Sweet Appletree crossroads and the Ternhill roundabout near Market Drayton.
Telford Magistrates Court was told he was stopped by officers as his car flagged up as being uninsured.
Parker showed police confirmation of a valid insurance policy, however, he was asked to do a roadside drugs test.