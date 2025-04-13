Fire in Telford countryside spreads to two caravans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in the open on Long Lane at 23.54pm on Saturday night.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Wellington with a fire investigation officer also in attendance.

Fire crews at the scene. Photo: Amber Watch Wellington

The blaze is said to have spread to two demountable caravan buildings.

Fire crews at the scene. Photo: Amber Watch Wellington

Crews used a hosereel jet, rakes, shovels, mathooks, and a thermal imaging camera as they tackled the fire.

They left the scene shortly after 1am on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Amber Watch Wellington said: "Amber Watch alerted at 00:05 to a fire in the open, in Long Lane, as part of a make pumps 2 request from White Watch Wellington.

"On arrival, crews found a fire involving a tree that had began to spread to 2 nearby caravans. Crews used hose reel jets and small gear to extinguish the fire."