Fire in Telford countryside spreads to two caravans
A fire that broke out in the Telford countryside is said to have spread across two caravans.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in the open on Long Lane at 23.54pm on Saturday night.
Two fire appliances were mobilised from Wellington with a fire investigation officer also in attendance.
The blaze is said to have spread to two demountable caravan buildings.
Crews used a hosereel jet, rakes, shovels, mathooks, and a thermal imaging camera as they tackled the fire.
They left the scene shortly after 1am on Sunday.
A spokesperson for Amber Watch Wellington said: "Amber Watch alerted at 00:05 to a fire in the open, in Long Lane, as part of a make pumps 2 request from White Watch Wellington.
"On arrival, crews found a fire involving a tree that had began to spread to 2 nearby caravans. Crews used hose reel jets and small gear to extinguish the fire."