Car destroyed in a fire in the middle of a field near Market Drayton

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.18am today reporting a car fire in the middle of a field off Sydnall Lane.

One fire crew was sent from Market Drayton Fire Station to the scene. Police were also in attendance.

Crews used an extended hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe.

Reports from the fire service said one car was "completely destroyed" in a fire in the middle of a field.