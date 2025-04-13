Car destroyed in a fire in the middle of a field near Market Drayton
A car has been destroyed in a fire near Market Drayton.
By Luke Powell
Published
Last updated
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.18am today reporting a car fire in the middle of a field off Sydnall Lane.
One fire crew was sent from Market Drayton Fire Station to the scene. Police were also in attendance.
Crews used an extended hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe.
Reports from the fire service said one car was "completely destroyed" in a fire in the middle of a field.