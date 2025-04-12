'We've had our battles but we're still here': Top-rated garden centre in Telford marks 20th birthday
A top-rated garden centre in Shropshire is marking its 20th birthday this month.
By Geha Pandey
Telford's Lakeside Garden Centre in Priorslee has been a source of beautiful plants for local gardens since 2005.
Opened by Steve and Cathy Evans, the business has flourished over the last two decades.
Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Kevin Turley, who helps out at the garden centre, said it is all thanks to the love and support of customers, who rate the business one of the best across the county.
“It's really good to be celebrating our 20th anniversary," Kevin said.
“It's with the support of our customers and everyone else that has kept us going.