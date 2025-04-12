Three special event garden openings in Powys this year

The first is Vaynor Park, near Welshpool. On April 30, enjoy an introductory talk, followed by a guided tour accompanied by Kate and her gardener Rupert Redway concluding with tea in the stables. Tickets are £25.

The next event is on Wednesday, June 11 at Fron Heulog, Pentre Lifior, Berriew.

Finally on Wednesday, June 25 and Wednesday, July 16 Fairdene Gallery Garden, Caerhowel Meadows, Montgomery - the home of Frieda Hughes, daughter of Ted Hughes and Sylvia Plath, will be open.

For these special events, visitor numbers are limited and tickets must be booked in advance at ngs.org.uk/powys-special-garden-events

Opening for the National Garden Scheme for the first time is Bronllys Court, near Brecon. Open between 11am and 4pm on Sundays May 4,June 8 and July 6. Find medicinal trees and plants, ceremonial circles and wild areas.

Powys County Booklet is available online via https://online.fliphtml5.com/lzzfh/tioc/#p=1