Residents in Market Drayton invited to climate action meeting to convene with local council candidates

Market Drayton Climate Action group will host a meeting in the Mencap Building on Tuesday at 7.30pm where organisers say local councillors will be present.

Candidates in the three electoral areas of Market Drayton have been invited to attend the event.

The climate action group said this invitation has been extended to those who have been nominated for the town council.

All wards for Market Drayton Town Council have been declared as 'uncontested' after only 11 nominations for the 12 seats available at the authority - meaning there will be no election for the town council.

Each candidate who attends the meeting will be given an opportunity to introduce themselves and speak about where they stand on climate issues and how they intend to "contribute to Shropshire Council’s climate strategy" - if elected.

The meeting will then take questions from the floor.

Chair of Market Drayton Climate Action John Hargreaves said: "Climate change presents a huge and pressing challenge to elected politicians at all levels of government. I hope many of the candidates attend the meeting to present their views - and that members of the public will come along to quiz them on this important topic."