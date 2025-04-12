Police seize abandoned vehicle in Telford from roundabout by Stafford Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford and Wrekin Police reported that its Nedge Safer Neighbourhood Team removed an abandoned vehicle from the Naird Roundabout by Stafford Park.

Its hoped this will improve the safety and appearance of the area.

Police have seized an abandoned vehicle in Telford. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police.

A post said: "We’re pleased to report that the Nedge Safer Neighbourhood Team has successfully removed an abandoned vehicle from Naird Island, Stafford Park.

"If you notice any suspicious or abandoned vehicles, don’t hesitate to reach out to us - we’re here to help. Your safety and the upkeep of our neighbourhood are always our top priority."