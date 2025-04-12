Police appeal for help to track down car driving "recklessly" and sounding horn for long periods in Newport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

PCSO in the town, Louise Price posted on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page to report the 'anti-social' vehicle that has been spotted driving around the Barnfield Close and Wellington Road area.

Police are appealing to residents who may have CCTV or doorbell footage that captures the registration plate of a small black car that was "driving recklessly" and sounding the horn for long periods.

The post said this is causing distress for residents.

It said: "We are looking for help to identify an anti social vehicle that has been driving around the Barnfield Close and Wellington Road area of Newport. We are looking for anyone who has CCTV/Ring doorbell footage, that captures the the registration plate of a small black car driving recklessly and sounding the car horn for prolonged periods of time, during unsociable hours.

"This behaviour is being carried out frequently and is causing alarm and distress for many residents."