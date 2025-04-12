Frocks, friendship, and fizzy wine – It’s time for Ladies’ Day at Donnington's Little Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The theatre's latest show is described as a 'feel-good comedy' from Amanda Whittington that is bursting with northern charm, heart, and hilarity.

Running from April 24 to 26, with showings at 7.30pm, the uplifting story follows four factory workers from Hull as they swap hairnets for heels and head off for a madcap day at the races.

They might be dreaming of big wins and a brush with celebrity, but what they really find is far more valuable – each other.

The Little Theatre is putting on Ladies' Day later this month.

At the heart of Ladies’ Day are Pearl, Jan, Linda and Shelley – four women working shoulder to shoulder in a fish-packing factory, brought together by long shifts and even longer odds.

When Royal Ascot is relocated to York for one year only, the ladies hatch a plan - glam up, sneak out, and make a day of it.

But as champagne flows and secrets spill, it’s not just the horses running wild. Hidden heartbreaks, dreams left behind, and unexpected revelations bubble to the surface.

Director Carol Robertson describes the characters as “the salt of the earth” – women who might not live in the spotlight, but whose stories matter just as much.

Pearl, played by Helen Madden, seems settled and ready for a peaceful retirement – but a chance encounter at the races stirs something deep within.

“It’s a heartwarming story full of humour and real emotion,” said Helen. “Pearl has more on her mind than she lets on – she’s proof that life doesn’t stop at sixty.”

Jan, played by Leigh Kendal, is dependable, practical – and possibly in need of a little excitement.

“She’s nothing like me!” laughs Leigh. “Mumsy and sensible? I had to stretch myself there!”

But as the day unfolds, even Jan discovers she might still have surprises in store.

Then there’s Shelley, all bravado and bold lipstick, chasing fame and fortune with a quick wit and a sharp tongue, while Linda, the quiet dreamer, sees the world through her headphones – but maybe it’s her who sees things most clearly of all.

With fizz, fun, and friendship at its heart, Ladies’ Day is a joyful night out set to leave audiences laughing, smiling, and maybe reaching for a tissue.

It’s a reminder that even when life smells like fish, there’s always a chance to bet on yourself and come out a winner.

Tickets cost £7, with a 10 per cent discount for group bookings of 10 or more, available at www.thelittletheatredonnington.co.uk or by calling 01952 407959.