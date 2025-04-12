Firefighters help paramedics to rescue casualty on the Long Mynd

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.07am reporting the urgent incident.

One fire crew including the incident support unit was sent from Church Stretton Fire Station to the scene.

Land ambulance crews also attended the scene.

Firefighters assisted paramedics in rescuing a casualty on the Long Mynd using a scoop stretcher.

Assistance was no longer required at 11.10am.