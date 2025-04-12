Big Street Little Feet play centre in Telford closes after 'breakdown in working relationships'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Big Street Little Feet has announced with a "heavy heart" that it has closed after facing several "obstacles and difficulties".

Nicole Bayton posted on the play centre's social media account saying the closure followed the "abrupt" departure of another director.

The facility for children up to 10-years-old opened at Anstice Square in Madeley town centre in January last year.

The three-storey site featured a wide-range of rooms, carefully designed to bring children's imaginations to life with a mix of fun learning and play.

Facilities included a baby sensory room, a soft play zone and a role play area.

Big Street Little Feet in Telford has closed. Picture: Google.

Residents have been left gutted by the news that the popular play centre has closed.

The announcement by Nicole read: "As many of you may know, Big street Little Feet (BSLF) has seen some changes over the recent months. After an ongoing breakdown in working relationships, obstacles and many difficulties, it is with a very heavy heart that I have been forced to announce the closure of Big street Little feet.

"After the abrupt departure of my co-director, I chose to stay and continue the running of BSLF. Unfortunately, due to countless things which have been out of my control and after exhausting all options, I have been left with this being the only option.

"A choice I didn’t make for the business which I love dearly. Kerry and myself would personally like to thank each and every family that chose to visit us here, for the returning families which continued to show us and BSLF their love, support and loyalty and for all the amazing words of encouragement and recognition.

"We opened our doors in January 2024 and for me personally, BSLF has become a huge part of my life. I was totally committed to the journey and tried effortlessly. I am devastated to have to say goodbye and will miss BSLF dearly, and those who along the way became good friends."