10 signs you may be at risk of Parkinson's - the illness affecting famous names including Ozzy Osbourne

Those suffering from the condition include Birmingham’s Ozzy Osbourne along with comedian Billy Connolly, Chase star Paul Sinha and presenter Jeremy Paxman.

But many know little about it, and Parkinson’s UK has launched an awareness drive to increase understanding of an illness that impacts 153,000 people in the UK.

Jennifer Taylor, of Parkinson’s UK, says: “We know more people than ever are being diagnosed with Parkinson’s – it’s the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world with no cure. But with more than 40 different symptoms, it’s often misunderstood and impacts people in a variety of ways.”

She explains the condition develops when brain cells that produce dopamine, a neurotransmitter which plays a crucial role in motor control, stop working.

She adds: “We don’t yet know exactly why dopamine-producing cells die, but factors such as genetics, environment and lifestyle may all contribute to someone’s likelihood of developing Parkinson’s.”

The condition’s many symptoms range from tremor to anxiety, and Taylor points out: “While the more well-known symptoms are related to movement, early signs can be much subtler, and people might notice changes like a loss of sense of smell, trouble sleeping, or increased feelings of depression years before any movement issues are noticed.”

And Dr Bal Athwal, a consultant neurologist at The Wellington Hospital (part of HCA Healthcare UK) adds: “As a progressive condition, Parkinson’s can significantly impact quality of life and may reduce life expectancy, but with treatment, the likelihood of it impacting life expectancy can be reduced.”

He says that although the majority of people with Parkinson’s are aged over 70, a diagnosis can come at any age. The rate of the disease’s progression varies from person to person, but it can be managed effectively through medication, lifestyle changes, rehabilitation and, in some cases, surgery. But he stresses: “It’s important that Parkinson’s disease is diagnosed properly, and effective treatment put in place.“

Here are the possible early symptoms of the condition:

1. Pain

A wide variety of pain can be an early symptom of Parkinson’s. Such pain may include musculoskeletal pain affecting bones, muscles, ligaments, tendons or nerves; neuropathic pain from nerve damage; dystonic pain causing sustained muscle spasms or cramps; and central pain, when pathways controlling sensation and pain in the brain, brainstem, and spinal cord aren’t working properly.

2. Anxiety

Anxiety can occur in the early stages of Parkinson’s. Evidence suggests mindfulness, meditation and exercise can help manage anxiety.

3. Trouble with balance

Postural instability, or difficulty balancing, can be a challenging movement symptom. Walking problems can be accompanied by imbalance, and a tendency to fall, but this tends to develop in more advanced disease.

4. Stiffness

People with Parkinson’s often report tightness in their limbs on one or both sides of the body, contributing to a decreased range of motion. This can lead to problems with aching or pain in the affected muscles and/or joints and other more visible signs, such as your arm not swinging as you walk.

5. Losing your sense of smell

A reduced sense of smell is often an early sign of Parkinson’s. It can happen years or even decades before a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

6. Trouble sleeping and fatigue

The brain changes associated with Parkinson’s can cause sleep issues, and some people have problems sleeping long before movement symptoms develop. Random fatigue also affects up to half of people with Parkinson’s.

7. Tremor

Tremor is one of the most common symptoms of Parkinson’s, and is usually seen in upper limbs, usually when at rest, rather than when an arm is being used. Some people report an internal tremor, an invisible shaking sensation inside the chest, abdomen or limbs.

8. Depression

A person with Parkinson’s may experience depression at any time, even before diagnosis. It can intensify both the movement and cognitive symptoms of Parkinson’s.

9. Smaller handwriting

Micrographia – small, cramped handwriting – is often an early symptom.

A slowness of movement can be quite subtle at first, but people might complain of their handwriting becoming smaller, or find it harder to do small fine tasks like fastening zips.

10. Facial expressions

Facial masking can make it hard for others to interpret your mood. Stiff or slow facial muscles make it hard to smile, raise your eyebrows or otherwise express your feelings.

- For advice, call the Parkinson’s UK helpline on 0808 800 0303