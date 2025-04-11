Watch: DPD ambush killers from Tipton buy Starbucks at Shrewsbury Railway Station just an hour after shocking attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sehajpal Singh, 26, and Mehakdeep Singh, 24 - both previously from Shaw Road in Tipton, were jailed for life on Friday - with a minimum term of 28 years.

The pair were found guilty of being involved in a murderous ambush on 23-year-old DPD worker, Aurman Singh, while he was delivering parcels in a quiet Shrewsbury residential street.

They were the fifth and sixth people to be convicted of Aurman's murder - along with another man jailed for manslaughter.

The attack took place on August 21, 2023.

A gang of eight men had driven from Tipton to Shrewsbury in two cars, planning the ambush with the help of an 'inside man' at DPD who provided them with the location for the attack.

He was set upon by the group, who were wielding a host of weapons, including an axe, a knife, a golf club, a wooden stave, a cricket bat, a hockey stick, and a shovel.

The group caused horrific injuries to their victim, leaving him to die in the street.

Video released by police now shows what Sehajpal and Mehakdeep did in the minutes and hours after the attack.

While an Audi carrying the four men who jailed last year sped towards the West Midlands - where its occupants were arrested - a Mercedes, carrying Sehajpal and Mehakdeep, as well as two other men who remain at large, was abandoned in Shrewsbury.

Sehajpal and Mehakdeep had left the car after they had disposed of their weapons on Hubert Way, but before it was abandoned.

They made their own way to Shrewsbury Railway Station - booking a taxi to take them.

When there they bought tickets for a train to Wolverhampton before going and buying drinks from Starbucks on the platform.

The pair can be seen on video queuing up at the counter waiting for drinks with Mehakdeep paying using his mobile phone.

The other two occupants of the Mercedes joined them at the station and the four travelled back to Wolverhampton before disappearing.

One man was last seen at a cash point in Smethwick, and the other boarded a flight to Delhi.

But Sehajpal and Mehakdeep fled to Europe, heading to France and ending up in Austria.

The pair were tracked down by West Mercia Police and arrested by Austrian authorities before being returned to the UK to face justice.