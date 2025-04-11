'The first of its kind in the UK' - Plastic sorting plant set to land in Shrewsbury creating up to 100 new jobs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Plans for a Plastics Recovery Facility (PRF) at the site and the jobs it will generate were welcomed by Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley during her visit to the Veolia complex this week.

MP Buckley said: “It was such a pleasure to visit Veolia and to hear about their exciting Ecological Transformation Programme and plans to open a PRF plant for plastic sorting in early 2026.

Donald Macphail, chief operating officer, shows Julia Buckley MP around the Veolia site.

“This new site will open up an opportunity for 100 new jobs in Shrewsbury as well as being able to process 90,000 tonnes of mixed plastic. It will be the first of its kind in the UK, and it’s estimated it will bring £60 million into the area.”

A PRF sorts mixed plastic waste, separating it by polymer type and colour, before sending it to a re-processor for further processing into new products.

The new Shrewsbury facility will produce a strong, lightweight, and versatile material – PET plastic, or polyethylene terephthalate – widely used for food and drinks packaging, especially in the form of clear, shatterproof bottles.

Mrs Buckley was shown round the new site by Donald Macphail, chief operating officer, with Steve Mitchell, Tim Walters, Siobhan Baynes and James Norman from Veolia.