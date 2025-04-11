Residents invited to new mental wellbeing hub in Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new 'Stay Mentally Healthy' community hub is operating from above Kershaw’s Café on Faraday Drive.

The hub is providing one-to-one sessions, group sessions, workshops and events, and is run by volunteers who are qualified SEJ consultants and trainers.

Residents can attend one of several drop-in sessions and receive a free personalised wellbeing plan.

Sessions take place each Tuesday between 11am and 1pm. People can also book an appointment.

Organisers said the hub is looking for local service providers who could donate any help to the hub.

Shropshire Council is supporting the hub using funds from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Zara Wrisdale, Community Grants Officer at the authority said: "Shropshire Council is delighted to be in a position to support Stay Mentally Healthy’s Community Hub in Bridgnorth. The project addresses important issues, offering people a safe space where they can access the necessary support and social connections to overcome wellbeing concerns and focus on a return to good mental health.

"We are able to support the project using funds from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund awarded through Crowdfund Shropshire. The UK Shared Prosperity Fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

"The work is in partnership with Spacehive, the civic crowdfunding specialists. We recognise that crowdfunding isn’t always easy for volunteers already doing a lot to support their local communities so encourage anyone in a position to support the project to see if they can help.

"Financial donations can start at a few pounds - a lot of people giving a small amount will help the project achieve its vision and make a real difference in Bridgnorth and beyond."