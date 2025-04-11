Peter Rhodes on wolves, hippos and a curious case of two-tier talking

Another event I missed entirely. Tuesday was Pygmy Hippo Day.

Looking at an image of a pygmy hippo, it seems about the right size to provide lunch for the three little dire wolves, extinct for 12,000 years and now successfully “de-extinctioned” by a Texas-based gene company. These adorable white cubs will grow to an estimated 10 stone. What will they eat then? I suspect the answer is, anything they damn well want.