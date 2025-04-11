Oswestry school becomes new home of stained glass window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

St Martins School, in Oswestry, was approached by Moors Methodist Chapel who was looking to rehome the window before its closure.

The treasured piece of local heritage has now been installed at the all-through school, ensuring it remains within the community.

It's hoped that the window's new location, just less than half a mile from the chapel where it has been for years, will allow resident to continue to appreciate the incredible show of craftsmanship.

Five members of the chapel visited St Martins School last week to see the window in situ for the first time.

School bosses and students expressed their gratitude to Moors Methodist Chapel, in particular Rev Julia Skitt and Val Knowles for entrusting them with the piece of local history.

Headteacher at St Martins School, Sue Lovecy said: "I am thrilled to be able to show the new home of this lovely piece of local history to members of the Moors chapel congregation.

"I look forward to finding out more about its history so that we can display this information for all our community."