Next stage of Shrewsbury's major Riverside redevelopment should be approved, say planners

The proposal, the second part of plans for the overhaul of the Riverside area of the county town, is due to be considered by Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee on April 22.

The application outlines huge plans for the second phase of the site - after proposals for a new park and amphitheatre were previously approved.

The latest proposal will see the construction of a podium which will be home to three plots for buildings.

The site of the planned development has been cleared in recent months.

One of the buildings is slated for either office, residential, medical practice, or hotel use - with ground level food and beverage retail.