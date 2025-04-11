'Incredibly proud': Great grandma celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by loved ones in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Born in Sparkhill in Birmingham on April 8 1925, Renee Hubbleday marked the huge milestone at The Priory, a care homein Wellington, Telford, where she has been for the last two years.

As she was surrounded by her loved ones, Renee, who worked as a nurse in her youth, said she was “overwhelmed” to see so many people turn up for her birthday party.

Renee said: “I’ve lived a quiet life, I am quite happy and I don’t want much.

“When you get older, you don’t tend to want much.

“And I have all that I need, I have friends - that’s the main thing: to have friends.”

Renee Hubbleday has turned 100 at The Priory Residential Nursing Home in Wellington, Telford. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The party was organised by Renee’s three children and was attended by many family and friends, some of whom had made very long journeys to be there for the special occasion.

“I’m an ordinary person - why are they all here for me?” Renee said.

The staff at The Priory knew exactly why: Renee is a “very big character” and is loved by everyone she meets.

Renee's birthday party was attended by many of her family members and friends - including her sister Sheila. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Molly Easterbrook, registered manager at The Priory, said: “It’s exciting to celebrate her 100th birthday.

“It’s been really nice for Renee - she’s been really excited about it.

“Whenever someone reminds her it’s her hundredth birthday, her face lights up and she bursts out laughing. She thinks it’s hilarious.

“She’s putting it down to her dad making her eat her vegetables as a child.”

Renee is pictured here with her great grandchildren - Joseph, 4, Ben, 1, and Emilia, 3. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Renee’s youngest daughter Pam Cavendish said she and the rest of the family are “incredibly proud” of their mother and everything she’s survived over the last century.

“It’s unbelievable. She’s survived so much - she’s been runover, she's had diphtheria, she’s had Covid, she had three children, she survived the war. I can't believe it.

“When she broke her hip, we thought it would be a slow decline. But no, she fought back and now she’s well and she’s really happy.”

Pam added: “We are so proud of her. We are so grateful for the upbringing that we had and the start in life we were given.

“She’s done her best for us and her spirit is indomitable.”