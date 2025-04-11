Firefighters called to fire in recreation ground in Shrewsbury
Firefighters have been called to a recreation ground in Shrewsbury after a fire.
By Luke Powell
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call at 2.26pm reporting a fire at Spring Gardens recreation ground.
One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.
Firefighters arrived to find a small fire in the park's grounds.
Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
The fire was under control by 2.51pm