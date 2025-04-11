Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters called to fire in recreation ground in Shrewsbury

Firefighters have been called to a recreation ground in Shrewsbury after a fire.

By Luke Powell
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call at 2.26pm reporting a fire at Spring Gardens recreation ground.

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters arrived to find a small fire in the park's grounds.

Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The fire was under control by 2.51pm 

Similar stories
Most popular