Firefighters called to fire in recreation ground in Shrewsbury

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call at 2.26pm reporting a fire at Spring Gardens recreation ground.

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters arrived to find a small fire in the park's grounds.

Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The fire was under control by 2.51pm