Fire crews tackle blaze at Telford flat

Two crews from Telford Central Fire Station were dispatched to the incident at around 4.23pm yesterday - Thursday, April 10.

Initial reports had alerted Shropshire Fire and Rescue to a house fire in the Beaconsfield area of Brookside.

An update from the fire service said that on arrival they had found a fire in a ground floor flat.

The crews wore breathing equipment while they used a hose reel jet to put out the blaze.

A thermal camera was also used to assess the situation and the incident was declared over at around 6.44pm.