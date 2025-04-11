Fire crews tackle blaze at Telford flat
Two fire crews were called to deal with a blaze at a flat in Telford.
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two crews from Telford Central Fire Station were dispatched to the incident at around 4.23pm yesterday - Thursday, April 10.
Initial reports had alerted Shropshire Fire and Rescue to a house fire in the Beaconsfield area of Brookside.
An update from the fire service said that on arrival they had found a fire in a ground floor flat.
The crews wore breathing equipment while they used a hose reel jet to put out the blaze.
A thermal camera was also used to assess the situation and the incident was declared over at around 6.44pm.