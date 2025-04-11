County MP calls for clampdown on animal cruelty as 'National Pet Day' is celebrated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson has urged the Government to bring better enforcement of animal welfare penalties.

His call comes after National Pet Day today (April 11) - an annual celebration of pets and the joy that they bring to people's lives.

Mr Anderson said his passion to campaign for better animal welfare has been strengthened since he adopted a Labrador called Monty who celebrates his birthday on April 13.

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson with his dog.

In January last year, legislation was introduced giving regulators the option to issue fixed penalty notices of £5,000 for a range of animal health and welfare related offences.

Offences include keeping animals in a poor living environment, overdue testing for Tuberculosis (TB), and animal breeders operating without a licence.

In a response to a written question tabled in Parliament by Mr Anderson, Ministers confirmed there would be funding to train enforcement authorities such as local authorities and the police to support the implementation of penalty notices.

Mr Anderson said Ministers have also committed to publishing a report on how many penalty notices have been issued. The South Shropshire MP said the first annual report is due in June.

Stuart Anderson MP said: "My dog Monty, who celebrates his birthday on April 13, brings so much joy and pride to our family home. I am fully committed to the highest standards of animal welfare, both here in the UK and internationally.

"I am proud of the proactive action that the previous government took to clamp down on animal cruelty. This included the introduction of animal welfare penalties, which were designed as a powerful enforcement and educational tool against this form of appalling behaviour.

"I am glad to have secured commitments from Ministers for their effective enforcement -including an annual report on how many penalty notices have been issued. I hope Ministers follow the example set by the last government to ensure standards of animal welfare remain a top priority."