Stunning Grade II listed property near Much Wenlock featuring a barn with planning permission hits the market

Grade II listed Woodhouse Farm in Wyke near Much Wenlock occupies a wonderful idyllic position in Shropshire's countryside and features more than 4.3 acres of land.

The stunning property has been listed for £1,395,000 with Mark Wiggin Estate Agents, based in Ludlow.

It dates back more than 400 years and has retained its character and many of its period features such as exposed beams.

The home itself boasts five bedrooms and three bathrooms, and has recently been extended and renovated.

Outside, the property features beautiful expansive gardens, grass paddocks, an orchard and a kitchen garden while stables provide storage space.

Elsewhere, a barn has planning permission to be converted into a two-bedroom dwelling.

Furthermore, the property boasts an art studio that was built in 2020. This is currently used as studio space but could provide a variety of uses.

The listing says: "Woodhouse Farm is a truly beautiful period property occupying the most magnificent enchanting position. The property sits centrally within 4.31 acres of its own glorious gardens and grounds and offers true peaceful rural living. The original property dates back over 400 years, boasting a wealth of character and original period features including exposed beams throughout and has been sympathetically extended to create a wonderful spacious family home.

"The property benefits from idyllic gardens and grounds extending to around 4.31 acres in total. The gardens have been immaculately kept and maintained by the vendors creating a truly tranquil setting. They are mainly laid to lawn with exceptionally well stocked herbaceous borders throughout. There are ample wildlife areas and a wild flower meadow. There are also grass paddocks, a productive orchard, fruit cage and kitchen garden.

"There is an exceptional range of outbuildings. The brick/stone barn has an active planning permission to be converted in to two 2-bedroom dwellings. The planning has been activated and therefore further conversion is fairly straight forward. There is also a storage shed with solar panels and field shelter.

"The Art Studio is a superb detached building that was built in 2020. It is currently used as studio space but could provide uses for a variety of purposes as it has a kitchenette, a WC and a mezzanine upper level. The studio also has a Chesney wood burning stove and TV point. There is an external wet room with a shower which is perfect for dog walks. Please note that the Art Studio benefits from solar panels on the roof."

