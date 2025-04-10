Rock choir performing for charity in Telford this weekend - and some surprises are promised

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rowan Richards the Rock Choir Leader for Telford, Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth, is organising a free concert fundraiser for charity Parkinson’s UK and is calling on the local community to come and watch and donate a little too.

There will be three performances in Sherwood Square at Telford's Shopping Centre, between 11am and 2.30pm - with some surprises promised.

The event has been organised to coincide with World Parkinson's Day.

Parkinson's is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time.

It is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK.

It has more than 40 symptoms, from tremors and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

Parkinson’s UK is the charity that works to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way.

Rowan was asked by the charity's community fundraiser for the West Midlands, Alison Cope, to put on the event and help raise money for the charity to develop better treatments and a cure for the condition.

Rock Choir members will be performing at the charity event.

Rowan said: “We always enjoy performing to a crowd and so are delighted to bring our choir to this fabulous space at the Telford Shopping Centre to raise awareness and much needed funds for the charity. There will be plenty of opportunities for shoppers to see them perform and maybe join in too?”

Kirsty Berrigan and Rebecca Landolt, Heads of Community Fundraising at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We are so grateful to Rowan and the rock choir for arranging to sing for us, to raise awareness of World Parkinson’s Day for Parkinson’s UK.

“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.

“We hope that this ‘in aid of’ event inspires you to get involved with Parkinson’s UK. There are lots of ways for you to get involved and support us - from volunteering at an event, to campaigning for better services. Without the generosity of people like you, our work would not be possible."

People can support the charity by donating to its just giving page and people can find out more about fundraising for the organisation by visiting parkinsons.org.uk/fundraising or e-mailing acope@parkinsons.org.uk.

To find out more about the choir visit www.rockchoir.com.

For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.