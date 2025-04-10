Pupils inspired by firefighters and other professionals in Shropshire at village primary school's first careers fair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Wednesday, pupils at Hadnall CofE Primary School enjoyed time with a host of professionals from diverse fields who shared their expertise and career journeys.

Children were amazed when firefighters from Wem arrived in one of their fire engines and showed them their life-saving equipment and provided a tour of the vehicle.

First ever careers event at Hadnall CofE Primary School near Shrewsbury. In Picture: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Both parents and carers of children at the school were invited to get involved and attended the event while members of the community popped along as well.

Pupils were inspired by professionals working in a wide range of industries and backgrounds. There was representation from the construction industry, the arts and creatives industry, the NHS, the county's police force, the fire service, the hair and beauty industry and more.

Moreover, a governor at the school, who previously worked as an engineer on an oil rig, also showed pupils photos and equipment while there was representation from a local company that turns waste into compost.

Pupils enjoyed speaking to a governor who worked in engineering and on oil rigs.

Headteacher, Mrs Jackson came up with the idea and hopes it inspired her pupils.

The event comes after the village primary school celebrated its glowing Ofsted report with an ice cream last week.

"There has been a real buzz and excitement about it," said headteacher Mrs Jackson.

Pupils loved learning about working in their hair and beauty industry.

"The Christian values that we explore this term are aspiration and courage so I thought this was the perfect term to do it because it links to well with those values.

"For world book day this year, our staff took inspiration from the Little People Big Dreams books and dressed as a key figure throughout history, as activists, scientists, politicians and more.

"We looked at each person's background, experiences and journeys. So the work fair is a nice follow-on to this to explore a wide-range of jobs and industries and professions that they can go into.

Pupils learned about the construction industry at the careers fair.

"We really want to inspire the children and hope that it might ignite a spark or plant a seed of a possible job or career path. Introducing them to0 new perspectives and new worlds is important to us and it is a nice way of doing that.

"The oil rigs have really peaked their interest. We have a couple of children who love dressing up and whenever they do they go for the police outfits so I think they will have been drawn to that.

"Hair and beauty was another popular one too.

A local artist attended the careers fair and showed pupils their work.

"But, firefighters from Wem brought their truck which was great and that was hugely popular.

"But, we have also spoken to the children about the fact there will be many jobs that won't have been thought of or created yet, so to keep an open mind and not rule things out."