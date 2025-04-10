Police appeal over theft of 2000 litre fuel bowser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The bowser was taken from a construction site on the Homer Road in Wig Wig, near to Much Wenlock.

Police Community Support Office Malcolm Goddard said: "Sometime in the last two weeks the fuel bowser was stolen from the site and a vehicle with the capability to tow it must have been involved.

"We understand that this is a quite a long time frame, but did you see anything suspicious in the area involving a fuel bowser being towed in late March or early April?

"If you have information about the theft, please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00250_I_08042025.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."