New rain forecasting technology trialled aiming to protect communities along River Severn catchment from flooding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Vodaphone is working in partnership with the River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSPAWIR) and Wireless DNA to use its mobile network to provide 'more accurate' nowcasting.

Nowcasting is known as the short-term forecast of rainfall, typically over a timeframe of a few minutes to a hours ahead.

The pilot across the River Severn catchment area will use Vodafone’s mobile network as an environmental sensor to monitor rainfall.

Electromagnetic waves at certain frequencies are sensitive to precipitation as water in the air affects the quality of the wireless link between masts. Therefore, a microwave link can function as a virtual rain gauge, providing precise precipitation data.

Vodaphone is working in partnership with the River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSPAWIR).

Wireless DNA will monitor signal variations to identify those caused by precipitation and share this data with the River Severn Partnership. It's hoped this will enhance early early warning systems for flooding.

Vodaphone said additional data will provide insights to supplement conventional systems, like radar and rain gauges, with a dense layer of ground-level observations.

The pilot comes as towns and villages along the River Severn have a long history of flooding. Significant floods in recent years have caused extensive damage to homes and businesses, and impacted infrastructure and disrupted travel.

The River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region is focused on accelerating the adoption of advanced wireless enabled technologies across three sectors which have strong roots in the River Severn catchment area - water management, agri-tech and public sector.

The £3.75 million initiative has been wholly funded by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and is managed by Shropshire Council on behalf of the River Severn Partnership.

Programme Manager at the RSPAWIR, Matt Smith said: "The River Severn Partnership is committed to making the Severn, Wye, Warwickshire Avon and Teme the most vibrant and resilient river network. As a result, this River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region use case with Vodafone aligns perfectly with our strategic aims.

"By improving weather forecasting, we can better mitigate against flooding, improve resilience, and protect the health and livelihoods of the communities and businesses in our region."

Director at Vodafone Business UK, Nick Gliddon added: “Storms and extreme weather are becoming increasingly more frequent and destructive. Working with River Severn Partnership, we can use our cutting-edge technology to provide greater insight on weather forecasting and help mitigate the impact of extreme events. This example shows how, through innovation, our mobile network can have a real impact on not just the lives of residents who live and work in the River Severn area, but for communities across the UK."