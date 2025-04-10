New art hub and shop opens inside Shrewsbury Library aiming to support local artists and keep creativity visible

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Founder of the Shrewsbury Arts Trail, Jessica Richards feared that her independent art shop Shrewsbury Arts and Crafts might have to close.

So, she approached Shrewsbury Library about whether a permanent concession space - bringing together both of her businesses - could be created to establish an art-hub that can be visited all year round, in the centre of the county town.

The library space has been fully renovated - with help from Shrewsbury BID and Castle Carpets who have generously sponsored the project.

Shrewsbury Arts and Crafts has opened inside Shrewsbury Library. In Picture: Jess Richards

A beautiful window mural, created by renowned local artist Emma Williams, is in place and has begun turning heads and attracting the attention of visitors.