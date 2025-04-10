Man arrested after bloke sustained injuries to the face during Craven Arms assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers said the incident is believed to have taken place in the alleyway behind the town's medical practice yesterday - Wednesday, April 9.

Officers were called to the scene at 10am.

A statement from the force said: "A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm following an assault in Craven Arms, Shropshire yesterday - April 9.

"Police were called to Dale Street at around 10am following reports that a man, in his twenties, had been punched, sustaining injuries to his face.

"It is believed the incident occurred in an alleyway behind the Craven Arms Medical Practice. The man has been released on bail whilst enquires continue."

PC Micheal Pearce has encouraged anyone with information to get in touch.

He said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who saw anything suspicious in the surrounding streets around the time of the incident.

"Anyone with information is urged to call 07967 630865.”